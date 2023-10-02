Woman accused of smashing group home workers’ cars with boulder

By Rob Polansky

LEDYARD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman upset with being at a group home in Ledyard is accused of smashing workers’ vehicles.

Anesis “Starr” Wilson-Jones, 18, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Police said the incident happened at a group home on Church Hill Road on Sept. 30 around 8:40 p.m.

Staff at the group home reported that Wilson-Jones was irate about being at the home and began to smash staff’s personal vehicles with a large boulder. It was reported that she caused several thousand dollars worth of damage.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was processed and charged.

Wilson-Jones was held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Oct. 30.

