Woman says burglar stole French bulldog, valuables and cash from apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) — A South Florida woman is pleading for the public’s help in finding the man who, she said, broke into her apartment and took off with valuables, money and, most painful of all, her beloved pet.

The 25-year-old victim spoke with 7News about this past Tuesday’s burglary inside her unit in Miami’s Little Havana section.

“We don’t feel safe in this house,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The victim said she feels violated and is scared of being at home. She believes the subject has been watching her for quite some time and knew exactly when to strike.

“He was here for like a good 30 minutes. He knew we were playing soccer,” she said.

The woman said the burglar was captured on surveillance video breaking into her first-floor apartment through her balcony, inside The Vibes Miami Apartments along Southwest First Street.

Once inside, the woman said, the perpetrator stole thousands of dollars in cash, personal belongings, and left her home ransacked.

“Everything was on the floor. He took a laptop, he took money, he took jewelry,” she said.

But there’s one thing the burglar swiped that, she said, can’t be replaced.

“Most importantly, he took my dog,” she said.

The victim said another angle shows the subject leaving the apartment building with a red duffel bag, and she’s positive her fluffy French bulldog is inside.

“He’s on medication. He’s not even a year old,” she said.

Moreover, the woman said, her building doesn’t have proper security, and she believes that’s how the man was able to easily break in.

She’s hoping this burglar doesn’t strike again and is praying her dog is safely returned.

“I really want my dog back,” she said. “I really do not care about the money. I just want my dog, I want him to come back home.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the whereabouts of the subject or the stolen dog, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

