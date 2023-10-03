Man accused of firing single shot into vehicle during road rage incident on I-26

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Canton resident is facing charges after officials say a gunshot was fired during a recent road rage incident.

A spokesperson for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says the department has charged 27-year-old Zachary Desmond Stewart following an incident that happened on Sept. 30. The sheriff’s office says a single shot was fired into another vehicle along Interstate 26.

Officials say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Stewart was apprehended by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office several miles from the area of the shooting, which took place on I-26 near mile marker 39.

He is currently detained at the Henderson County Detention Center on charges brought by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon and is currently held on a $30,000 secured bond in Henderson County.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office also charged Stewart with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, and damage to personal property.

Detectives at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone who may have witnessed this event or has any information pertinent to this case to contact Detective Mike Sexton at 828-250-4483.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.