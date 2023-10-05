Mississippi brothers make Forbes ‘Richest People in America’ list

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi Brothers James and Thomas Duff are on the Forbes list of “The 400 Richest People in America.”

The brothers cofounded and co-own Duff Capital Investors, a holding company that Forbes said has a total revenue of more than $5 billion from more than 20 businesses. James, 62, and Thomas 66, are listed as having a $3 billion net worth as of Oct. 4. They are ranked 379 on the list.

According to Forbes, the brothers were born and raised in Columbia, and are the only Mississippi residents on this year’s list.

Their father, Ernest Duff founded Southern Tire Mart in 1973 and sold it in 1998. Forbes reported that the Duff brothers bought it back in 2003. The company now sells more than 4 million new tires and 2.5 million truck tire retreads annually, Forbes reported.

