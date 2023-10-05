Skip to Content
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians after becoming unhooked from tow truck

    NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Two people were struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened in the Fordham section.

Police say the bus was getting towed by a tow truck when it became unhooked and started to roll onto the sidewalk, where it struck two pedestrians.

Those pedestrians are both expected to be OK.

