MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians after becoming unhooked from tow truck

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Two people were struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened in the Fordham section.

Police say the bus was getting towed by a tow truck when it became unhooked and started to roll onto the sidewalk, where it struck two pedestrians.

Those pedestrians are both expected to be OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.