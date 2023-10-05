Officer fired shots at dogs after man attacked in West Philadelphia: police

By JESSICA MACAULAY

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A man is in critical condition after he was attacked by several dogs Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia’s Carroll Park section, police said.

Police responded to the 1500 block of North 62nd Street where a man was being attacked by multiple dogs. One of the responding officers fired his weapon and hit two of the dogs.

Medics took the man to Lankenau Medical Center. The officer suffered no injuries.

