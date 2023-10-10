Michigan-based artist makes pro athlete’s cleats her canvas

By KELLY VAUGHEN

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan-based artist is taking her talents to the football field, painting custom cleats for professional athletes across the country.

Jada Henderson is busy making hundreds of custom shoes and cleats each year. She works with NFL players on the Cowboys, Titans, and Jets, among others.

Henderson is an artist who grew up around sports. Her father is the former Detroit Lions quarterback Jon Kitna. She started out by painting her brother’s track shoes.

Her artistry quickly evolved from a hobby to a side hustle, and eventually, it blossomed into a full-fledged business known as “Jada from the Block.”

She creates custom shoes for weddings and auctions. Even actress Reese Witherspoon has worn her art. Basketball and baseball players and plenty of football stars have also sported her designs. Her shoes have even been worn in the Superbowl.

“I’m probably a little annoying to watch games with,” she joked. “I’m like, ‘I made those, oh look, there they are, they’re zooming in.'”

Her artistry ranges from intricate hand-painted designs to designs using stencils and airbrushing. Henderson shares her work on her social media pages, where followers can watch her creative process and follow who she is creating shoes for. Anyone can get shoes from Jada from the Block but be prepared for a months-long waiting list.

