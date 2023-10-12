Skip to Content
Brink’s armored truck driver in critical condition after shot in head outside South Philadelphia Bank of America

    PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — A Brink’s truck driver was shot in the head outside a Bank of America in South Philadelphia Thursday. The shooting happened near South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, previously known as Delaware Avenue, according to police.

Brink’s is known for their armored trucks used to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables, especially for banks and retail companies.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, police said.

