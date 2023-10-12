Local cupcake campaign to support domestic violence survivors

By COURTNEY GRAVES

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office has partnered with Ashley’s Tiers of Love bakery for the office’s annual cupcake campaign to raise money and awareness to help domestic violence survivors.

Britney Green, the Domestic Violence Special Victims unit section chief, explained that the DA office partners with a local bakery every yar in October for Domestic Violence awareness month.

“Ashley has created special purple treats, cupcakes, every Wednesday in October. When the public comes in and buys those cupcakes, then Ashley’s bakery will commit those proceeds to a local domestic violence advocacy group. So it’s a way to satisfy a sweet tooth and also support our wonderful survivors of domestic violence,” she said.

Mellisa Mayweather, a volunteer with the campaign, was enjoying a treat with Green at the bakery on Wednesday. The cause holds a lot of personal significance for her.

“I’ve had personal family members, friends who have lost lives to domestic violence,” said Mayweather. “I’m actually new to the campaign. I wanted to be a part of this here to bring awareness that there is help out there, there is a way, and to let them know that they do not have to stay in those situations. I want to be a part of that, to bring change. To bring change to the community but most so women who are dealing with domestic violence. They don’t have to stay. They have a choice.”

The proceeds from the purple cupcakes will go to Project Celebration, an advocacy group that aids domestic violence survivors throughout northwest Louisiana.

Ashley’s Tiers of Love is located at 420 Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.