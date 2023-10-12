Miami-Dade karate instructor accused of lewd behavior with pre-teen student

By JOHN MACLAUCHLAN

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A southwest Miami-Dade karate instructor is accused of lewd behavior with a nine-year-old student.

Darwin Rojas-Frias, 58, teaches at Showakai Karate-Do USA.

According to police, on Friday, September 29th, he was having a one-on-one lesson with the girl in which her mother was present.

At one point, Rojas-Frias reportedly took the girl to a small closet out of her mother’s view. There he grabbed one of her hands and made her inappropriately touch him, according to his arrest report. The girl then left with her mother.

Later that day, Miami-Dade took him into custody. During questioning, Rojas-Frias reportedly admitted to taking the girl to the closet out of her mother’s view but denied the allegation.

Ten days later, investigators interviewed the girl and she told them the same thing she told her mother, according to police.

Once again, Rojas-Frias was taken into custody and he again denied the allegation. He was then arrested and charged with one count of lewd/lascivious molestation.

