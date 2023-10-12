New lawsuit challenges NC’s ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The fight for equal rights is now at the center of a legal challenge alleging discrimination against transgender youth in North Carolina.

A new lawsuit aims to strike down a law that bans gender-affirming treatments for youth. The suit was filed on National Coming Out Day by Lambda Legal and the National Health Law Program (NHELP). The groups also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to block the ban while the case makes its way through the court system.

“It’s important to highlight that HB 808 is part of a coordinated attack on transgender young people in North Carolina,” Catherine McKee, senior attorney for NHELP, said.

“Healthcare should be in the hands of health professionals,” said Alex Sheldon, director of the Gay & Lesbian Medical Association (GLMA). “As non-binary, it strikes me to my core and my heart is heavy for those who will bear the restrictions of HB 808.”

The law bans insurance coverage for hormone blockers and gender altering surgeries by doctors. Any doctor who performs surgeries would be breaking the law.

“No family should have to fight for their rights for their children,” said Kendra Johnson, executive director of Equality NC.

State Rep. Mark Pless (R-District 118) told News 13 he disagrees with the challenge and feels children need to be protected by the law.

“Under the age of 18, they can’t even get a tattoo, so they shouldn’t be cutting off their genitalia,” he expressed.

Advocacy groups have expressed they feel transition medications and surgeries can be lifesaving for trans youth, many of whom they said struggle with gender identity that can lead to severe depression and suicidal ideation. Last year, News 13 profiled Michelle Hamilton, who lives in Asheville. Michelle is openly transgender and said, with her parents’ support, was able to come through childhood struggles with her gender identity.

“These bills are causing real harm,” Hamilton told News 13 earlier this year. “I started thinking about my own gender when I was four.” She said her parents stood by her and never made her feel shame. She said she feels Republicans pushing an anti-LGBTQ agenda are doing just the opposite making the trans population feel that realizing their own identity is something to feel shame about. She supports the lawsuit filed by the multiple groups.

