Anti-police propaganda, make-shift barricade, weapons with ammunition found in SC home, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags and many weapons with ammunition were found inside a South Carolina home, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott said deputies began an investigation after they were told 43-year-old Zachary Tanaka had made threats to harm law enforcement officers, his wife and his children.

During the search of Tanaka’s home on Friday, deputies said they located anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags and many weapons with ammunition.

“These are the types of individuals that we face every day in law enforcement,” Lott said. “He was prepared to kill as many cops as he could. He had made a statement that that’s what he was going to do. These photographs show the sandbags and the numerous weapons he had waiting for us. Fortunately, we were able to outsmart him and no one got hurt.”

Tanaka was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, disseminating obscene material to a minor under 12 years old, two counts of neglect by a legal custodian, criminal sexual conduct of the third degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available at 1-800-799-7233.

