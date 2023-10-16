‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses teen shot in head

By Sharon Danquah

MADISON, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Madison teen is in the hospital on Sunday night after trying to sell his scooter on Facebook Marketplace Friday evening.

Police are looking for a man who shot 19-year-old Preston Colson in the 300 block of East Webster Street.

“I just fell to my knees because I assumed he was dead,” Colson’s aunt Christina Diaz said.

The shooting happened just minutes after a phone call between Diaz and Colson.

“Preston and I were on FaceTime,” Diaz said. “He was meeting with a gentleman, named Isaac from Facebook Marketplace, to sell his electric scooter.”

Diaz explained that her dad was there with Colson. Her dad told her that Preston got out of the car and went to the back seat to pull out his scooter.

Witnesses told police when Colson walked up, the man trying to buy the scooter pulled out a gun.

“Preston pulled out some pepper spray once he saw the gun,” Diaz said. “He pulled out some pepper spray and I guess sprayed it and the gentleman fired his weapon.”

Diaz said the man shot Colson in the head and drove away quickly.

“My dad said he went and picked Preston up off the ground, sat him up front and called 911,” Diaz said. “There was a lot of blood pouring out of his head.”

Colson was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors said the bullet went through his jaw and into his spine.

“Something like this can happen to anybody, and things can go wrong very quickly,” Diaz said. “In my nephew’s case, that’s exactly what happened.”

Diaz said Colson is being treated and recovering but will have to face a long list of issues.

The family put together a GoFundMe to raise funds for medical bills. To donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/dx9eu-gunshot-victim

