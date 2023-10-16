TikTok user “Ms. Nuclear Energy” teaching about nuclear power through social media

By Courtney Cole

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An MIT PhD student is using social media to inform her audience about the benefits of nuclear power as a source of clean energy.

Kaylee Cunningham is known on TikTok as Ms. Nuclear Energy. She posts daily, turning heavy subjects in relatable laughs.

The Melrose native moved around a lot, living in Massachusetts, then North Carolina and Florida.

As you may imagine from her videos, she had a knack for the theatrical.

“Growing up, I was super involved in musical theater,” says Cunningham. “And performance arts starting from as early as third grade.”

However, as a teenager, engineering also came into focus.

“Eventually in high school I came to this kind of pivot point of my story. Where I had to choose, ‘Do I choose theater and pursue that seriously or do I want to go this engineering route?’ And the engineering work was just so much more fulfilling.”

Now, Cunningham is back in Massachusetts living out her aspirations in Cambridge.

She launched her TikTok page as a way to educate others and it seems to be having a big impact.

“At first, they’re like, ‘TikTok uh…why are we doing that?'” Cunningham explains. “But then the idea grows on them and they’re like, ‘oh wait…can I be in a video?'”

Cunningham believes nuclear is safe despite widespread concerns that it is not.

“That fear is a very real emotion. And at the end of the day, people fear most things that they don’t really understand.”

And the platform is not only giving Cunningham a fun way to inform the public, but also inspire young women just like her.

“First off, you can do this,” Cunningham says. “Even though, we look like each other. You don’t have to look like the stereotypical engineer. You can look like a Barbie doll and still go see the Oppenheimer movie.”

