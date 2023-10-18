Family of Brevard hit-and-run victim speaks

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — The sister of Lee Waters, who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Asheville Highway on Oct. 3, spoke with News 13 as police continued searching for the driver who fled.

According to the Brevard Police Department, Waters was walking in the travel lanes on Asheville Highway in Brevard when a dark silver-colored Dodge Durango hit him and drove away.

He was taken to the local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Oct. 6.

Dee Owen, Lee’s sister, spoke with News 13 on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and pleaded with the community to provide any information on who this driver could be.

“Hopefully, we can find the person who was heartless enough to run over my brother and leave him in the road,” she said.

Owen, who is a Polk County deputy, said that she’s sure that somebody knows something and that somebody saw something. She said people don’t just commit a crime like this and get away with it.

She said the only solace she’s found in this situation is that Lee’s donated organs saved two people.

“They’re two families that are grateful, and that’s really the only comfort I can find,” she said.

She said that Lee has a big family that loves him and that they’re all doing everything they can to help find who did this.

“Lee would have forgiven whoever hit him, but I’ll never forgive you for leaving him,” she said. She said that all the driver had to do was stay on the scene and call 911.

“Hold his hand; don’t leave him to die on the road alone,” she said.

Owen added that while she and Lee lived different lifestyles, the two were very close and that he always kept her laughing and had the best heart.

“If you ever met him, you would have loved him in five minutes. You would have been just like, ‘This guy’s awesome’,” she said.

Chief Thomas Jordan with the Brevard Police Department said they’re chasing every lead to figure out who did this.

“It’s a lead until it isn’t a lead,” he expressed.

He said there are a few things they’re looking into that they cannot go into detail yet as it’s under investigation.

Chief Jordan said that they are looking to speak with the driver of the Dodge Durango and a white van caught on surveillance video.

He added that they have been going up and down to all the businesses in the area where this collision happened to see if there’s any more surveillance video that could shed more light on the cars involved.

“Lee Waters was a member of our community, and every life matters to us, and he deserves far more than what he ended up with,” Chief Jordan said.

He added that this is why they’re working so hard to bring justice for Lee and comfort for his family.

Chief Jordan added that at the end of the day, as a driver, it’s your responsibility to do the right thing.

“And that’s to stay there, render aid, provide law enforcement and investigators with the information that they need to help close this case,” he said.

Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby said that they’re working hand and hand with the police department to find this driver.

“The more hands in it, the better off we’re going to be, and the more leads we can follow up on,” he said.

Sheriff Owenby added that they are working as hard as they can to get closure for this family, as they deserve to figure out what happened.

“He’ll always just be little to me, very sweet, very loving. He’s going to be very missed,” his sister expressed.

If there’s any information you can provide you’re asked to reach out to the Brevard Police Department or the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. You can submit tips through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s App, the Brevard Police Department App, or by calling the Transylvania County Crime Stoppers at 828- 862-7463.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.