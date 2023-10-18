Large hole expands in Wake Village man’s yard; city says they’re not responsible

Click here for updates on this story

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTBS) — A Wake Village, Texas man says a hole in his front yard is growing into a large problem.

The homeowner says he’s contacted the city multiple times, but was told it’s his responsibility to fix it.

As the hole continues to grow, resident Mike Rhoden is concerned it could compromise the structural integrity of his home and damage its foundation.

The hole started appearing about a year ago, but following a storm last month the yard collapse even more. It’s now about 18 feet deep.

Rhoden has talked to nine different plumbers who have all turned down the job to fix it. One plumber gave him an estimate of about $12,000.

About year ago, the city repaired a similar hole in Rhoden’s neighbor’s yard.

“This one is part of the same situation where the main sewer line was probably put down faultily when this was created many years ago. That’s why I think it’s the city’s responsibility,” said Rhoden.

City leaders say they repaired the neighbor’s issue because the main line was cut by someone the neighbor hired to dig up the yard.

The City of Wake Village told KTBS the homeowner is responsible for any repairs needed to a service line, and they would only get involved if a main line is damaged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.