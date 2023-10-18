Skip to Content
Self-proclaimed bounty hunter arrested after trying to pull people over, sheriff says

    SHIAWASSEE Co., Michigan (WNEM) — A self-proclaimed bounty hunter was arrested in Shiawassee County after he allegedly tried to pull people over with police-style blue flashing lights, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Grand River Road and I-69 for reports of a suspicious vehicle about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

Central dispatch received reports of a silver Jeep Cherokee attempting to pull vehicles over using police-style blue flashing lights, the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies located the vehicle as it drove at a high rate of speed north on State Road, fleeing the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was stopped, and the deputies recovered a set of flashing blue lights.

The suspect, a 61-year-old Clare man who claimed to be a bounty hunter, was arrested.

