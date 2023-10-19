Johnston retirement home nurse accused of forging checks from patients

Click here for updates on this story

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A nurse at a Johnston retirement center is now facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he stole nearly $24,000 from his patients.

Police say between December 2014 and January 2015, Tommie Shaw stole personal checks from three patients, forged them and deposited the money into his bank account. He was working for Bishop Drumm Retirement Center at the time.

Shaw is now facing theft, forgery and dependent adult abuse charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.