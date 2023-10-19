Plea conference for former school bus driver charged with murder scheduled for November

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A plea conference for the former Palm Beach County school bus driver who investigators say killed his wife, was rescheduled to Nov. 7.

Defense attorneys told the judge they are very close to a resolution but need more time.

Wilfrid Buteau, who is a former bus driver for The Palm Beach County School District, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife.

Investigators say he struck her with a claw hammer and cut her throat at their Lake Worth home in December 2019.

According to police, Buteau called 911 to report a stabbing, saying, “The voices told him to do it.”

Court documents show Buteau and the victim, Aliette Buteau, were married. However, Buteau filed for divorce in 2012.

The trial is scheduled to begin sometime in December.

