911 call released after 13-year-old kills his mom in Hialeah apartment

HIALEAH, Florida (WSVN) — A 13-year-old boy confessed to killing his own mother on Oct. 12 and now police have released the 911 call he made admitting to the crime.

Derek Rosa called 911 from Apartment 201 along the 200 block of West 79th Place to say he had stabbed his mother to death while his baby sister slept in a crib nearby.

Derek: [Indiscernible] Can you bring police over here where I live?

Dispatcher: What is your address? I need to know if your mom is breathing.

Derek: She’s dead, Miss.

Dispatcher: OK, what did you do to her?

Derek: There’s blood all over the floor.

Dispatcher: Why did you kill your mom?

During his call with the dispatcher, Rosa said he was planning on shooting himself.

Derek: Right now, I have the gun with me. I was going to shoot myself, but I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to.

Dispatcher: I need to know that you don’t have any guns or any knives with you.

Derek: I-I-there’s a knife in my room and there’s a gun in the living room.

Dispatcher: OK, I need you to stay away from them. Can you put them in a safe place away from where the officers can see them? I need to know, do you think we can help your mom?

Derek: Miss, She’s dead. Miss?

Dispatcher: Yes?

Derek: I took pictures and I told my friends about it. Is that bad?

Dispatcher: You told who about it?

Derek: My friends.

Dispatcher: Your friends? Did you send pictures to your friends? Is that what you did?

Derek: Yeah.

Dispatcher: Do you need fire rescue? Are you hurt?

Derek: I’m not hurt. I just have a little bit of blood on my hands and my–

Dispatcher: You have blood on your hand?

Derek: Yeah.

Rosa also told the dispatcher that he didn’t harm his newborn baby sister who was asleep in her crib.

Dispatcher: We’re there to help you. We’re gonna help you and your sister, OK?

Derek: OK.

Dispatcher: Stay with me on the line, OK? How are you doing? Are you OK?

Derek: I’m OK. I’m just really sad. I’m really sad.

Dispatcher: I understand. We’re here to help you. We’re gonna help you. We’re gonna help your sister, OK?

Derek: OK.

Dispatcher: I know you didn’t mean to do none of that that you did, OK? Do not open until I tell you to open the door. Make sure that you have nothing but your cell phone in your hand.

Derek: Miss, are they gonna kill me?

Dispatcher: No, they’re not gonna kill you. We’re here to help you, OK? We’re gonna help your family, OK?

He stayed with on the line with the dispatcher for nearly 18 minutes until police were heard at the door.

Rosa is in secure detention and will remain there until his next date in court in November.

