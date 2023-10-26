Ferndale salon to hold “Pay What You Can Day”

Click here for updates on this story

FERNDALE, Michigan (WWJ) — Going to a salon is a luxury for many. But for some, it can be a bit costly.

At Rosewater Salon in Ferndale, they’re doing something special next month to help those on a budget, and it all goes toward a great cause.

“I like making people feel better in their own skin,” said Rosewater Salon co-owner Katey Brent.

A stylist for 25 years, Brent’s passion is helping those in her chair feel uniquely special.

“People think that haircuts are trivial, but they’re not. I think they really give you an identity. I think they really help you express what you’re feeling on the inside,” Brent said.

In February, Rosewater Salon opened its doors to the Ferndale community.

The salon, which is already recognized for its talented stylists and gratuity-free hourly rate services, is always searching for ways to show the community that this staff cares.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the salon is hosting its first “Pay What You Can Day.”

“We’re offering one-hour haircuts and 30-minute brow appointments, and it is pay what you can. If you can pay a dollar, it’s a dollar. If you can pay twenty dollars, it’s twenty dollars. This is a way for us to immediately help people in our community who maybe want to be clients, but it’s not in their budget in the moment …or they’re between jobs, and they need a haircut for an interview…or just people who can’t afford a luxury like this on the regular, we can help them out,” Brent stated.

It’s an event for anyone in need of some quality pampering on a bit of a budget.

“We get forgotten about, and I think it’s a great way to say, ‘Hey, come on in. We’re going to take care of you and make you look gorgeous,'” said co-owner Michelle Michalak.

All money collected will be donated to Ferndale’s “Affirmations,” a center for the LGBTQ community.

“This is just a way that you can look good, feel good, and maybe that just energetically brings a little more your way,” said Brent.

A salon making its mark and committed to helping everyone be their authentic self while giving to a great cause.

“When I walk in here until the second I leave, I feel like a million dollars,” said client Melissa Schumaker.

Staff at Rosewater Salon recommend scheduling an appointment for “Pay What You Can Day” on Nov. 18 to guarantee a spot. The salon will be accepting donations as well.

“We would like people to request an appointment either through DM’s (Direct Message) on Instagram or our email address, and we will book the appointment for you and that way, you know that you have an appointment when you get here. But we would take first come, first serve if people wanted to show up and just see if we had something open,” Brent said.

The salon is offering 18 haircut appointments and six brow appointments at the event.

“We hope it goes really well, we hope it’s popular, and we’d like to offer it more often,” said Brent.

For more information, you can reach the salon at info@rosewatersalonferndale.com.

