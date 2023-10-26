Hiker injured when mountain lion attempts to attack dog in Santa Monica Mountains

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA MONICA, California (KCAL) — A hiker was injured when he prevented a pair of mountain lions from attacking his dog in the Santa Monica Mountains on Wednesday.

“This morning, an individual walking a small dog on a leash was injured when a young mountain lion attempted to attack the dog,” a post on the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said.

The hiker suffered a puncture wound to his hand as well as a scratch while defending his dog, which was not injured.

“A second young mountain lion was also in the immediate area during the incident,” the post said.

Park officials ordered that they had closed the Solstice Canyon area due to the incident, which was expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Wildlife biologists were called to the area to assess the situation, the post said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials did not plan any further action as the “area closure was instituted to give the lions time to leave the area and minimize the chances of any further conflict,” a comment from park officials said on Facebook.

In the chance that you do encounter a mountain lion while exploring nature, hikers are advised to “make yourself appear as large and intimidating as possible by yelling, waving your arms, and even throwing objects in the direction of the animal,” Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said. “Slowly back away and allow space for the mountain lion to move away. Do not turn your back and run!”

They advised keeping pets on a leash, no longer than six feet, at all times.

