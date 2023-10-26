Mayor Sylvester Turner Shines as Grand Marshal at H-E-B’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Rockets Legends In Attendance

Click here for updates on this story

October 25, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — As autumn leaves herald the festive season, Houstonians eagerly anticipate their beloved tradition, the illustrious H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Now, in its landmark 74th year, the 2023 parade promises a visual spectacle with all new balloons and floats that encapsulate the essence of “Houston on Parade.” The grand event is scheduled to grace the streets of downtown Houston on the crisp morning of Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 9 a.m.

In a symbolic culmination of his tenure, Mayor Sylvester Turner has been conferred the honor of serving as the grand marshal. Joining him in this honor are the illustrious co-grand marshals – Rockets icons, the stalwart coach Rudy Tomjanovich and the electrifying Hall of Famer, Calvin Murphy.

Reflecting on his journey with the parade, Mayor Turner expressed, “For nearly a decade, I’ve been enamored by the vibrancy of the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. We’ve showcased unparalleled talent and artistry, raising the bar of excellence each year. It’s an embodiment of Houston’s indomitable spirit. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to our generous sponsors who’ve been the bedrock of this cherished tradition.”

Basketball aficionado, Calvin Murphy, with his dazzling NBA career, has been an inspiration for many. His unwavering commitment to the Rockets, both on and off the court, is nothing short of legendary. Similarly, Rudy ‘Rudy T’ Tomjanovich, with his impeccable track record, has left an indelible mark on the Rockets’ legacy and the NBA at large.

Representing H-E-B, the mainstay behind this tradition, Winell Heron remarked, “This parade is a testament to Houston’s spirit. We’re honored to partner with Mayor Turner and celebrate the tapestry of cultures, traditions, and talents that make our city exceptional.”

Kicking off the parade in grandeur will be the Texas Southern University’s marching band, “Ocean of Soul,” followed by a magical rendition from Roger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, presented by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS). Parade goers can look forward to a myriad of performances, gravity-defying balloons, and mesmerizing floats, including festive staples like Tom Turkey and Santa Claus. Eco-warriors are in for a treat with the debut of the Recycle float, an embodiment of sustainability.

Tracing back to its humble beginnings in 1949, the parade has evolved into a grand spectacle under the aegis of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events. It celebrates the heart and soul of Houston while promoting unity, creativity, and community spirit.

A cornucopia of sponsors, including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Highland Village Shopping Center CITGO, and many more, have joined hands with H-E-B to make this event possible. A special nod to KHOU 11 for ensuring the parade reaches audiences far and wide.

For those wishing to be a part of this grand tradition, premium seats are available for purchase at HoustonThanksgivingParade.org. Ample curbside spaces and convenient parking options ensure a hassle-free experience for all.

Stay updated on all parade-related information by visiting Houston– ThanksgivingParade.org. Join the conversation on social media, and let’s celebrate Houston in all its glory! #HoustonThanksgivingParade #MayorTurner2023

For more info, visit HEB.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.