Starry Napa Valley Night: Wine, Mediterranean Flavors, and Charity at Station 3 with Napa Valley Vintners

October 25, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — On the evening of November 15th, Napa Valley Vintners is all set to transport wine enthusiasts into the realm of holiday bliss. At the heart of the action is a special tasting event that promises to delight your taste buds while supporting a noble cause. The backdrop for this memorable evening? None other than the historic Station 3, a charming former fire station transformed into a delightful events venue.

The spotlight of the evening is, of course, the exquisite selection of wines from some of Napa Valley’s finest producers. As you sip and savor these exceptional wines, you’ll also have the opportunity to indulge in a delectable spread of shawarma skewers, tabbouleh, hummus, and more, courtesy of Al Shami Mediterranean Grill. It’s a perfect pairing of flavors and experiences that will leave you craving for more.

But there’s more to this event than just the joy of sipping and savoring. Every purchase you make at this exclusive tasting goes a long way in supporting the Southern Smoke Foundation. The proceeds from this remarkable evening contribute to the Southern Smoke Foundation’s Emergency Relief program. This program offers a lifeline to food and beverage workers across the nation who are facing personal, physical, or disaster-related challenges. It provides them with much-needed cash-in-hand grants to help them weather their storms. Additionally, Southern Smoke’s “Behind You” program collaborates with universities in five states to offer free mental health counseling to industry workers, ensuring that they receive the support they deserve.

That’s not all! As a guest, you will also have the opportunity to take part in Napa Valley Vintners’ online auction, which supports their Forest Health Initiative. This initiative is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and health of the Napa Valley forestlands. By participating in the auction, you play a part in safeguarding the environment and ensuring the continued vitality of this iconic wine region.

Participating in this unforgettable evening are renowned wineries, each contributing their exceptional creations:

Acumen

Cain Vineyard & Winery

CAMi Vineyards

Cathiard Vineyard

Coquerel Family Wine Estates

Grape Culture

Long Meadow Ranch Winery

Markham

Modus Operandi Cellars

Monticello Vineyards

Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine

Priest Ranch

Rapport Wines

Reynolds Family Winery

Robert Biale Vineyards

Schramsberg Vineyards

Silverado Vineyards

Staglin Family Vineyard

Stewart Cellars

TATE

TEXTBOOK

This holiday season, join us at Station 3 for an evening of wine, delectable food, and giving back. Together, we can create a memorable and meaningful experience while making a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most. Raise your glass to a festive and philanthropic evening with Napa Valley Vintners. Cheers to the holidays, and cheers to making a difference!

Tickets and info here: eventbrite.com/e/napa-valley-vintners-wine-tasting-tickets-742119518457?aff=oddtdtcreator

