Advocates push for change in revenge porn laws to add AI language regarding deepfakes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Advocates are pushing for the protection of victims of artificial intelligence, specifically those who fall victim to deepfakes.

The dangers include deepfakes using an innocent person’s picture and placing it on an obscene image without their consent. Lawmakers at the Oklahoma state Capitol are already drafting legislation to deal with this.

As the technology around AI continues to grow, so do the dangers around it.

One of the concerning aspects is anyone could become a victim of deepfakes, not just celebrities or other famous people. With just a few clicks, someone could take your pictures off of social media and use AI to create fake nude images of you.

“They can take images of you fully clothed and transpose you onto an image of someone fully nude and use that to cause harm or get something out of you as well,” Heaven Taylor, a victim advocate, said.

Taylor told KOCO 5 that even though the images might not be real, they can still have a lasting impact.

“Beyond the psychological warfare that happens when steals your images and posts them online without your consent,” Taylor said.

Now, Taylor wants to change the laws in Oklahoma around AI. In 2016, she worked with lawmakers to make revenge porn illegal, but the language of the law didn’t take AI into account.

Taylor wants to change that.

“It had some broad language that included your image and your likeness,” Taylor said. “Again, I just think the law needs to be updated to be incredibly specific.”

Earlier this month, a bipartisan interim study looked at the impacts of AI. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond signed on to a letter expressing concerns about the technology, specifically when AI can be used to generate pornographic videos or images of children.

“I’m not anti-AI. I just want to make it hard for people to use it against innocent people,” Taylor said.

Taylor is working with state Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, to update the state’s laws on AI.

Experts all over agree, though, that the government – both state and federal – has not been acting fast enough to keep up with the technology.

