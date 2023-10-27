Arrest made in body found floating in barrel off Malibu coast

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Authorities have made an arrest connected to the man found dead in a barrel in Malibu.

Sources told KCAL News that the suspect’s name is Joshua Simmons, who was also involved in an attempted jewelry store robbery in El Monte that the shop’s owners thwarted.

Simmons was arrested on Oct. 3 but it’s unclear if authorities arrested him for the murder or a separate crime. Sources confirmed to KCAL News that Simmons has been charged with the murder.

In July, a beachgoer discovered the 55-gallon drum containing 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lifeguards pulled the barrel ashore and found Murphy’s naked body inside.

Investigators determined that Murphy was shot, killed and stuffed inside the barrel.

Murphy’s death devasted his family, who a few days later were struck by tragedy again when the 32-year-old’s cousin was shot at a South Los Angeles event dedicated to promoting peace.

“I just want answers,” said his father Javonnie Murphy. “I just want justice.”

Murphy’s cousin was in critical condition following the shooting.

Simmons’ next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.