Fire engulfed rowhome, spread shortly after fallen firefighters’ Mayday calls

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The two firefighters who died after fighting a fire last week in northwest Baltimore were the first at the scene, according to new information 11 News Investigates has learned.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told 11 News Investigates there were two Mayday calls, one each placed Thursday by Lt. Dillon Rinaldo and EMT/Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III while fighting a fast-moving fire on the first floor of an occupied rowhome on Linden Heights Avenue.

Investigators have determined all firefighters at the scene followed protocols as they attacked the fire from the inside in the front of the dwelling. Soon after putting water on the flames, Rinaldo called a Mayday, followed by Pitts, and dispatchers relayed their emergency.

“Command to all units, a mayday has been declared. The unit calling the Mayday, go ahead,” a dispatcher is heard saying on the radio.

There was no answer, as the fire engulfed the rowhome and spread to two others.

“Are all your people accounted? OK, 29, can you get out of the dwelling?” a dispatcher said.

According to the investigative source, members of a rapid response team who immediately charged in for a rescue also got hurt. EMTs worked on Rinaldo and Pitts on the sidewalk.

“They were, like, pumping their chest, trying to get them breathing,” said Adrian May, a witness.

The investigative source told 11 News: “Firefighters followed protocol to the ‘T.’ This is a tragic reality of a dangerous job. You do everything right and something like this happens.”

Four agencies have teamed up to work on the investigation into the fire. There’s no indication of how long the investigation will last.

