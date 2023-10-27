Jason Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend while on Iowa visit

Click here for updates on this story

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) — Some people may consider actor and Norwalk graduate Jason Momoa to be a dream boyfriend. But for one central Iowa woman, that was a reality in high school.

Lindsey Aaron recently reunited with the Aquaman star when he was in town earlier this month to promote his new vodka.

Aaron shared photos with us when they were a couple at Norwalk High School. She was among hundreds who waited in line to see Momoa outside the Norwalk Fareway.

Aaron is now a real estate agent and says she’s been getting messages from people who would like to show their homes to Momoa, just in case he’s in the market.

