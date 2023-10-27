Penn State suspends another fraternity over hazing allegations

Click here for updates on this story

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Another Penn State fraternity was suspended for what the university called “widespread and pervasive hazing behavior” that happened over several years.

Penn State suspended the Psi chapter of Phi Kappa Sigma for hazing violations on Oct. 24. The university said the group can request to have the suspension lifted no earlier than the fall of 2028.

The fraternity was previously found to be in violation for hazing in 2018, and the university said the recent investigation determined that hazing persisted and attempts to address ongoing concerns weren’t successful.

The organization was given an interim suspension on Sept. 27 that stayed in place throughout the student conduct process. The chapter was found to be in violation and was handed a minimum four-year suspension on Oct. 10. The university said the chapter appealed the decision but was denied.

Penn State said the suspension means the chapter fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization.

It’s the second fraternity that’s been suspended at Penn State this school year. The Delta Theta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was also suspended for four years after an investigation into hazing.

The school didn’t release any more details about the hazing allegations in either case.

In 2017, 19-year-old Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza died after a pledge event at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Prosecutors said Piazza was forced to drink massive amounts of alcohol. He fell down a flight of stairs and no one called 911 for hours.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.