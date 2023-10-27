Window-smashing suspect with dog needed rescuing from Mystic River

Click here for updates on this story

GROTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A window-smashing suspect in Groton needed to be rescued when he tried to flee across the Mystic River, according to police.

The Town of Groton Police Department said they received a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday about a man with a dog who broke a window to a home in the Mystic section of Groton.

The suspect then fled on foot.

While Groton police officers headed to the scene, the 911 caller reported the suspect had entered the Mystic River and started to swim across to the Stonington side of Mystic.

When they arrived, they said they found the suspect in river and the dog running free on River Road in Mystic.

They also said they realized that the suspect was having trouble in the cold water and strong current.

First responders were called to help, which included state police, Stonington police, the Old Mystic Fire Department, Mystic River Ambulance, and Lawrence & Memorial paramedics.

Firefighters used an inflatable fire rescue boat. They and Groton officers were able to rescue the suspect and bring him ashore.

The male was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The dog was safely captured and was in good health, police said. It was held at the Groton Police Animal Control facility.

As part of the investigation, Groton police said they were also investigating an evading motor vehicle crash which happened Thursday. It involved a gray passenger vehicle. They said the crash involved the suspect.

Groton police asked anyone who may have information about the incidents to call them at 860-441-6712.

