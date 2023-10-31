Clark Haggans’ cause of death revealed to be due to complications of chronic alcohol use

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cause of death for former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has been revealed to be from complications due to chronic alcohol use.

Haggans died at the age of 46 in June in Fort Collins, Colorado and the Larimer County Coroner’s Office was investigating his death.

The coroner’s office has now released its findings and has revealed that Haggans died in a natural manner and that his cause of death was due to complications from chronic alcohol use.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000 to 2007 and helped the team win Super Bowl XL.

