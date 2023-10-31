Oklahoma County deputies arrest man who fell asleep at green light with child in vehicle

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma County deputies arrested a 29-year-old man who was found passed out in his car at a green light with his child in the back seat over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the arrest, showing deputies confronting the driver early Saturday morning.

“Hey, hey,” a deputy could be heard saying.

“Sorry,” the suspect responded.

“What are you doing? You got a kid in the back seat, and you’re passed out,” the deputy said.

“That’s my son. I need to go home,” the suspect said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s car was in drive and his foot was on the brake. Deputies said they found several fentanyl pills in the car, some of which were by the toddler’s feet.

The suspect faces several charges, including driving under the influence and child endangerment.

