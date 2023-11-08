Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the Belmont University student who was shot in the head while walking at a park in Edgehill. Officers also announced an arrest in the case.

Police said 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a suspect was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head.

According to an arrest report, police found Ludwig around 3:30 p.m. Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses and found six 40-caliber cartridge casings on 13th Court near 1370 14 Ave. S.

After reviewing nearby Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) cameras, around 2:30 p.m., 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor was seen firing several rounds toward a dark sedan. The sedan was captured leaving the scene and turning right on Deford Bailey, according to the report.

Police were able to identify the suspect in the video as Taylor after officers found out that his girlfriend lived in an apartment nearby. She said Taylor matched the description of the suspect in the video. She added that Taylor went to her apartment after the shots were fired, according to the report.

Police arrested Taylor and charged him with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. His girlfriend was also detained.

Taylor admitted to police he fired shots and identified himself as the suspect from the MDHA camera footage.

Police said Ludwig is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center and was not expected to survive her injuries.

Taylor was booked on a $280,000 bond.

