Celebrating the Legacy of Leadership: HAUL’s 2023 EOD Gala

Nov. 2, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — On December 16, 2023, Houston will sparkle with pride and honor as the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) hosts the eagerly anticipated 2023 Equal Opportunity Day Gala (EOD). Themed “Legacy of Leadership,” this grand celebration commemorates 55 monumental years of HAUL’s unwavering dedication to the Greater Houston, Harris, and Fort Bend communities. The gala stands as a tribute to the league’s rich history and the countless individuals, corporations, and organizations that have relentlessly championed the cause of marginalized communities in the Greater Houston Area.

Leading the list of EOD 2023 Honorees are the illustrious Dr. Judith Craven and Rev. William A. Lawson, both set to receive the Legacy Awards. The Gerald Hines Corporate Award will be graced upon David J. Lesar, the dynamic President, and CEO of CenterPoint Energy.

Notably, the corporate community has rallied behind this grand affair. Spearheading the support is the Presenting Sponsor, H-E-B Grocery. The commitment deepens with Empowering sponsors like ARCA Continental, The Astros Foundation, Sysco, Camden Properties, Southwest Airlines, and CenterPoint Energy. Vision Sponsors, such as COMCAST and Houston Style Magazine, illuminate the path forward, while Advocate Sponsors BP, PNC BANK, Regions Bank, and HP amplify the resonant message of unity and empowerment.

Such an illustrious occasion de- serves unparalleled leadership. Steering the Gala are Co-Chairs James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Sup- plier Diversity for H-E-B, and Adrienne C. Trimble, Vice President and Chief Diversity & Culture Officer of Sysco Corporation. They are complemented by the passionate Fundraising Co-Chairs team of Odis & Felicia Mack, Kisha Porch, and Marguerite & Troy Williams.

The Hilton Americas Hotel will serve as the backdrop to this elegant affair, welcoming Houston’s finest on that star-studded Saturday evening.

For those keen to connect with the Houston Area Urban League, they are conveniently located in the heart of downtown at 1301 Texas Ave., Houston, Texas 77002. Interested individuals can reach out to them at 713-393-8700 or explore more on their website: eodgala2022.my.canva.site/eodgala2023

Haul.org.

Join us in commemorating a legacy that continues to shine, inspire, and uplift. The 2023 EOD Gala promis- es to be an evening of honor, pride, and an unwavering commitment to service.

