John Whitmire and Sheila Jackson Lee Go Head-to-Head in Run Off

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — John Whitmire won 43 percent, nearly avoiding the Saturday, December 9 run-off. After 50 years as a legislator from Houston, Whitmire secured a significant victory on his path to City Hall. He celebrated at the Marriott Marquis with African American and Hispanic icons on his stage, passionately addressing his supporters. He declared his readiness to assume the mayor’s office, but first, there’s one more election to win.

“I’m so pumped,” he exclaimed about his 105,975 votes. “I’m excited for you and for Houston. I wish I could go to work in the morning,” Whitmire said, with former State Rep. Garnet Coleman and State Senator Carol Alvarado joining him in front of hundreds of Democrats and Republicans, African Americans and Hispanics, business backers, and labor leaders.

“Let us leave here fired up to clean up City Hall and improve our city. I am fired up, and I need you fired up to join me in making City Hall work for you. I need you fired up with me,” he urged.

Sheila Jackson Lee won 34.87 percent, totaling 85,875 votes. Jackson Lee took the stage at the Bayou Ballroom in the theater district, addressing an almost entirely African American audience chanting “She-LA!” led by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“I embarked on this journey with the aim of making Houston a livable city, one that caters to the needs of families and children,” Jackson Lee expressed. “I hope that, regardless of the outcome, it will reflect that the people have embraced a positive agenda that will lead this city into the future, a future for everyone.”

Early voting begins on Tuesday, November 27, and will continue until Tuesday, December 5 for the run-off elections. These elections encompass not only the mayoral race but also four races for Houston City Council at-large, three district city council races, and the Houston City Controller position.

To succeed term-limited Mike Knox for at-large Pos. 1, retired Harris County Prosecutor Julian Ramirez, who ran for Criminal Court Judge last year, secured 25.18 percent or 49,975 votes. He now faces attorney Melanie Miles, who has twice run for judge and, on Tuesday, won 24.33 percent or 48,188 votes from a field that included six candidates. If Ramirez wins, he will become the first Mexican American man elected at-large to the city council.

To succeed term-limited David Robinson for at-large Pos. 2 is Pastor Willie Davis, who secured 31.76 percent or 61,541 votes. This marks his third city election run-off for at-large Pos. 2. Davis is up against Realtor Nick Hellyar, who won 23.07 percent or 44,692 votes from a field of six.

To succeed term-limited Michael Kubosh for at-large Pos. 3 is Harris County School District Trustee Richard Cantu, who secured 22.08 percent or 42,771 votes. Cantu is pitted against former Astros Foundation Executive Twila Cater, who garnered 20.68 percent or 40,046 votes from a field of nine. Cantu would be the first Mexican American man elected at-large to City Council if he wins.

Dr. Letitia Plummer, elected four years ago as the first Muslim American woman elected to the city council and the first Muslim American elected at-large, secured 47.99 percent or 93,313 votes. She faces Lt. Col. Roy Morales (Ret), who, like Davis, is now in his third council run-off.

Sallie Alcorn won 59.93 percent or 110,714 votes against J. Brad Batteau’s 16.23 percent or 29,994 votes, securing her seat at-large Pos. 5 on the City Council.

To succeed term-limited City Controller Chris Brown, Chris Hollins secured 44.85 percent or 94,789 votes. He will be facing former two-term County Treasurer and former two-term at-large Council Member Orlando Sanchez, who received 27.25 percent or 57,585 votes from a field of four candidates.

