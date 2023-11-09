Two students, teacher injured in fight at Academy for College and Career Exploration

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Two students and a teacher were injured in a fight involving a knife at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACEE) Thursday morning.

School officials say a 15-year-old student brought a knife into school and got into an altercation with at least three other students.

The student who brought the weapon cut herself during the fight, according to officials.

A 16-year-old victim in the in incident suffered minor injuries to the head, chest, and hand.

A teacher who intervened in the fight suffered a minor injury to the wrist.

The teacher and the two students were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by school police for minor treatment, and then to the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) for processing, officials said.

