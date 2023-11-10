Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man is under arrest for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to the representative’s office.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the man was identified as Sean Patrick Cirillo.

The man called Rep. Greene’s office and told staffers he “had a bead” on the congresswoman and that he would kill her next week. He also told staffers “I’ll kill you too, if you want.”

Rep. Greene’s office released the following statement:

I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars.

Threats to murder elected officials should never be tolerated. It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, no one should threaten your life for doing the job you were sent by the people to do. Receiving death threats on almost a daily basis is something I never expected when I entered office, but it is wrong and should never be tolerated.

I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.

Threats of violence must be taken seriously. And that’s exactly why I take my Second Amendment rights seriously.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Any sort of threat, any sort of violence acted upon them for any sort of political beliefs, whether social or political, I think is entirely inappropriate,” said Nathan Miller, a voter we spoke with in Downtown Rome, which is one of the areas Greene represents.

The man faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.