Only On 4: Another St. Clair High School teacher placed on leave, she believes because of her OnlyFans account

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Another St. Clair High School teacher has been placed on leave for what she believes to be the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

Only First Alert 4 brought you the story of former teacher Brianna Coppage and her decision to dive into the OnlyFans industry. Now, another teacher at St. Clair High School might be on a similar track.

Megan Gaither has been teaching at St. Clair High School for four years. Her career now hangs in the balance after she was put on leave by the school district at the end of October.

“I’ve cried a lot,” Gaither said. “It feels like I’m losing a part of myself.”

Gaither thinks it’s because she had an OnlyFans account.

“I know what it looks like,” Gaither said. ”I know it doesn’t look good. But, I truly did not want this. In a heartbeat, I would give it all up. I would give every penny back. I would go back to the beginning of summer and I wouldn’t have joined OnlyFans because I love my job and I love teaching so much.”

With two graduate degrees, Gaither’s student loans piled up. She said they’re totaling about $126,000.

As an English teacher and cheerleading coach at St. Clair High School, Gaither’s salary comes out to about $47,000 per year.

“I thought about getting a second job, but when I thought about how busy I am with coaching and with teaching,” Gaither said. “Teaching isn’t just 7:30 to 3:30 every day. Then you have coaching until 5:30 or 6, not including the games, and then I grade at home. When you have 100-150 students, you take those papers home to grade. I didn’t see how I could logistically do that.”

Gaither tells First Alert 4 that she got the idea to start an OnlyFans account in May, but she didn’t start posting until June.

Coppage gained local and national attention when her OnlyFans account was revealed to the district.

“I’m not advertising it to students but adults in the community continue to do so,” Coppage told First Alert 4 in October. “I just don’t think that’s okay. students were never meant to see this. If we don’t want teachers having to devote time to a second job, whatever that second job may be, then let’s compensate them for that.”

Gaither said she immediately deleted her account when Coppage was exposed.

“I deleted everything and was ready to just be a teacher,” Gaither said. “I had chosen to just be a teacher.”

In the three months she had it, Gaither said she used a different name and never showed her face.

Gaither said she thinks she was discovered in mid October, after another woman posted a Halloween picture and tagged Coppage.

“They blurred my face but I didn’t realize that was going to be posted on Twitter,” Gaither said. “As soon as that picture was posted, almost immediately, I started getting messages and letters from students tacked on my door saying that they know my secret and that I was caught.”

Gaither said St. Clair schools started investigating and then she was put on leave.

“Because it’s ongoing, I’m actually not allowed to say according to the leave paper I got last week,” Gaither said. “It is not for OnlyFans. It is for something technically completed unrelated.”

First Alert 4 then asked Gaither if she thinks the real reason, in her opinion, is because of OnlyFans.

“Yes,” Gaither said.

Gaither tells First Alert 4 she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to teach again in the district or others in the area.

“Thinking about the last time I get to go into my classroom to collect my things and turning around to an empty classroom and turning off that light for the last time, that’s gonna hurt,” Gaither said.

When this happened, she did start a new OnlyFans account and this time she used her real name.

In the two weeks she’s had it, Gaither said she has made $65,000.

Both Gaither and Coppage tell First Alert 4 the employee handbook doesn’t have a clear morality clause. They both say the handbook says you should be a good role model in the community, which is something they tell First Alert 4 is subjective.

“The school has no right to tell me what I can and cannot do once I come home at night,” Gaither said.

We have repeatedly reached out to the St. Clair School District for comment and we have not heard back.

