Thousands of rabbis gather in Queens to pray for Israel, humanity

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Thousands of rabbis will visit a sacred site in Queens Friday.

The rabbis from Chabad Lubavitch say they are praying for the people of Israel, Jews everywhere, and humanity at the resting place of the rebbe, rabbi Menachem Schneerson in Cambria.

The International Conference of Chabad Lubavitch is underway in New York, and 6,500 rabbis and Jewish leaders are expected to attend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.