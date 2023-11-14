Gov. Newsom says arson caused massive fire under I-10 freeway in Downtown LA

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A preliminary investigation determined the destructive fire that indefinitely closed the I-10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles was intentionally started with “malice intent,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday afternoon.

“They made a preliminary determination there was malice intent,” Newsom said of the arson investigation. “This fire occurred within the fence line … that it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally.”

Detectives with CalFire are still working to determine who set the blaze.

“That’s an investigation that can be aided by the people of the region, not just those that may have been witnesses nearby,” Newsom said, asking the public to come forward if they have any indication of someone involved in the fire’s ignition.

People with information can contact an anonymous tip line at 1-800-468-4408.

