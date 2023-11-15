Golden Retriever Experience at Vermont farm proves hugely popular

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vermont (WBZ) — Fall tourists are coming out in droves to a farm in Vermont to play with some golden retrievers.

Golden Dog Farm recently went viral thanks to its Golden Retriever Experience, where dogs play and snuggle with guests while they drink cider and relax. The one-hour sessions costs $75.

“Play ball, snap photos, and cuddle on your way to having the best afternoon of your life!” the website promises.

A travel influencer highlighted a video from the farm featuring the playful puppies.

“An atmosphere of just like happiness, which is so so so cool,” visitor Nicole Sasson said.

The farm is nearly sold out through mid-December, but plans to offer the experience next year as well.

WCAX-TV reports that the farm owners moved to Vermont during the pandemic, seeking a change from their careers behind a desk.

“The world is a bit of a heavy place right now, there’s a lot going on,” owner Doug Worple said. “And this is just an hour to kind of step away from it.”

Golden Dog Farm is in Jeffersonville, just north of Smugglers’ Notch and about 30 miles away from the Canadian border.

Social media can be a major driver to tourist destinations. Earlier this fall, a small town in New England decided it had enough of TikTok and Instagram users who were trying to get a trendy fall photo. Town officials used temporary traffic closures from mid-September through mid-October to ban tourists from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret, Vermont because there were more drivers than the small roads could handle.

