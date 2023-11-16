KHS helping after nearly 60 dogs rescued from neglectful ‘hoarding/breeding’ operation

Click here for updates on this story

HORSE CAVE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Kentucky Humane Society is helping out after nearly 60 dogs were rescued from a neglectful breeding operation northeast of Bowling Green.

Officials said that Animal Rescue Corps responded to a request from animal control in Hart County to assist with the effort. They said the location was hoarding and breeding the dogs there.

Rescuers arrived and found 58 dogs, including pregnant females, with many chained to trees and stakes in the woods, according to KHS. They said the dogs only had makeshift shelter palettes, water barrels, plywood, or a horse trailer for cover.

Other dogs were running loose around the property and others were in small pens, KHS said.

There was also a small litter of puppies in small wire cages found on the property. These puppies didn’t have access to food or water, KHS said.

“Many of the dogs exhibit signs of obvious and chronic neglect including eye injuries, fur loss, internal and external parasites, anemia, gastrointestinal issues, bite wounds, matting, and more. A majority of the dogs are underweight and some of the female dogs are pregnant,” KHS said in a news release.

All of the animals were surrendered to the Animal Rescue Corps, and the owner of the facility was shut down by Hart County police.

“ARC placed 18 animals, including the puppy litters and their mothers and three other dogs directly with Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) to be placed in foster homes, and is transporting all of the remaining dogs to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes east of Nashville,” KHS said in the release.

Each dog rescued will receive a thorough veterinary exam, vaccinations and any other necessary medical treatment.

