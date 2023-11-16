Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Christina Horsfall spends hours each day in physical therapy to overcome the damage done by being shot multiple times. Doctors estimate she was shot 10 to 14 times, including once in the back, damaging spinal nerves.

“I have a lot of drive, and I’m determined to walk again,” she said.

The mother of 3 said she was in an abusive relationship that made every night a terror. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, she said a friend walked her home from her job at Pacific Brewhaus. Horsfall said when she arrived, her boyfriend retrieved an AR-style rifle and started shooting at them.

“I was running through the field with both babies in my arms while he was chasing us down,” she said.

Besides her, Horsfall said her friend and her 3-year-old son were shot multiple times but survived. She said her 11-year-old son ran to get help.

44-year-old Quentin Howard was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Howard fled the scene in the family’s Chrysler Pacifica but crashed later in Eureka. The Eureka Police Department used its thermal imaging drone to locate Howard in the dark, hiding in a ditch.

Horsfall said she encourages other women in abusive relationships to reach out and get help before it’s too late.

“Get yourself to a safe place where they can’t find you. And don’t worry about materialistic things. You can always get that back. But you can’t get your life back or your children’s life back if that person hurts you,” she said.

The National Domestic Hotline is 800-799-7233. Or text START to 88788.

Friends are organizing fundraisers to help Horsfall with her medical and living expenses. When she gets out of a rehab hospital, she’ll be a single mother in need of a wheelchair-accessible place to live.

A portion of the sale of t-shirts will be donated to Horsfall.

A benefit cornhole tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24 at VFW Post 3500 at 1717 S Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. It starts at 12 p.m.

Horsfall said she’d determined to walk again and is anxious to see how wonderful life can be for her and her children “now that I’m free.”

