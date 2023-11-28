Man found sipping margarita in stolen sweater, Asheville police say

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man was arrested Thanksgiving morning after being caught inside a south Asheville business.

Asheville police responded to a breaking and entering in progress at the business near the 1650 block of Hendersonville Road about 10 a.m. Nov. 23. When they arrived, they saw one of the business’ front windows had been broken.

Officers found Willie Lee Watkins, 30, inside the business sipping from an open bottle of margarita and wearing a sweater that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from another business.

Felony breaking and entering Felony larceny after breaking and entering Damage to real property

Watkins was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond (or $300 to a bondsman).

