Navy provides update on plane that slid off runway into Kaneohe Bay

Kaneohe Bay (KITV) — Navy officials are looking to begin salvaging the plane that slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii a week ago. The plane has already been defueled.

Over the weekend, Navy divers removed about 2,000 gallons of fuel from the plane without incident according to U.S Navy Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox.

Lenox said Monday, “Since the incident and through the weekend this team has been singularly focused on developing a salvage plan for this aircraft, that prioritizes the safety of personnel and the environment here in Kaneohe Bay.”

In recent days, the plane was surrounded by three containment booms, along with absorbent material designed to help remove potential toxic material from the plane.

Divers also conducted a hydrographic survey to better assess coral and marine environment around the aircraft – the survey is reportedly helping plan and recovery operations that minimizes impact to the ecosystem.

Float bags arrive on Wednesday and the hope is to do it right the first time, as soon and safely as possible.

Around 2 p.m. Nov. 20th, the three pilots and six crew members of the P-8A based out of Whidbey Island in Washington overshot their landing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and ended up in the water. There were reportedly no injuries.

A thorough, comprehensive investigation regarding the incident is underway, according to military officials.

