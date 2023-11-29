LA Live shooting: Man killed after gunfire erupts at downtown soul-food restaurant

Click here for updates on this story

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man was killed following a shooting inside a busy restaurant at the L.A. Live entertainment venue in downtown Tuesday evening, police say.

Los Angeles police responded to Fixins Soul Kitchen, near Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street, after a shooting was reported around 6:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect, described as an adult male, entered the soul-food restaurant and opened fire. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

LAPD Cmdr. Lillian Carranza said the suspect knew the victim, and the shooting was not a random act.

A woman at the restaurant also sustained a graze wound and was treated at the scene, Carranza said. Police do not believe the victims knew each other.

Carranza said there are several witnesses to the shooting, customers and employees, that will be interviewed.

Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD showed ambulances and a heavy police presence at the entrance of the restaurant in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police say the suspect escaped in a white Ford, possibly an SUV. Carranza said she considers the suspect to be “armed and dangerous.”

The shooting happened near Crypto.com Arena, but there were no events scheduled at the venue Tuesday.

A section of Figueroa Street was cordoned off with crime-scene tape as police continued their investigation.

