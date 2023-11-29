Skip to Content
Massachusetts magician Scott Jameson pleads guilty to child pornography charges

    BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Sutton man whose career as a magician spanned 20 years across New England pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday.

Forty-six-year-old Scott Jameson was arrested by federal agents at Logan Airport in 2022. They allegedly found a video of a boy between 5-7 years old that looked to have been produced in Cambodia. Jameson admitted to making the video and transferring it to a hard drive when he was stopped at Logan Airport.

Federal authorities were contacted by Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), an organization that works to prevent child sexual abuse, to report Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

Jameson regularly performed as a magician for libraries and at family events, working with children from kindergarten age to eighth grade.

