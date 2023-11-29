NC’s Students for Trump co-founder accused of hitting woman in head with a pistol

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CAROLINA (WRAL) — The co-founder of Students for Trump, who lives in Selma, was arrested last week and accused of hitting a woman in the head with a pistol.

Court documents list two charges against Ryan Fournier: Assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged Nov. 21, the same day of the alleged attack, and released on a $2,500 bond, the records show. He’s due in court Dec. 18.

Fournier, 27, did not immediately return messages left on his cell phone Wednesday.

Fournier co-founded Students for Trump, a booster group for former President Donald Trump, in 2015. He’s now executive director for a group called Radical Alert, according to his various social media platforms.

According to a magistrate’s order, Fournier is accused of grabbing a woman by “her right arm and striking her in the forehead with a firearm” identified as a 9 MM SIG Sauer. The woman suffered a minor injury, according to Axios, which first reported the charges.

On social media, Fournier has talked many times about gun rights and being a law-abiding gun owner.

