Off-duty police officer among victims in at least 6 Chicago robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was the victim of a robbery Monday night, one of at least half a dozen across the city, police said.

The father of the off-duty officer said his son was coming home after his shift and was robbed at gunpoint. He said his son is doing OK.

The 33-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was parking his car in the 3200-block of North LeClair Street when police said he was ambushed by several people who got out of a black Nissan armed with handguns and a rifle.

The officer’s father said his son had just finished his shift and was coming home when the robbery happened at around 10:20 p.m.

Police returned to the scene overnight finding a badge on the ground, but not the off-duty officer’s gun. His father said that was taken.

The rash armed robberies started just after 9:30 p.m. and continued into Tuesday morning.

The robberies occurred in the:

-700-block of West 15th Street at about 9:36 p.m.

-1400-block of West Lexington Street at about 9:55 p.m.

-3200-block of North LeClair Avenue at about 10:19 p.m.

-3800-block of South Wallace Street at about 10:55 p.m.

-2300-block of West 83rd Street at about 11:30 p.m.

-8000-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 12:09 a.m.

Almost all of them involved a black Nissan or a blue sedan that pulled up. Several people armed with guns get out and rob the victim or victims, police said.

Police have not said if all of them are linked at this point. Meanwhile no one was hurt and so far no one is in custody.

