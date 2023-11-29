PF&R responds to 3 fires in 30 minutes

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple fires in 30 minutes on Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to two homes on fire in southeast Portland in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood with a second alarm fire assignment. At one point, four separate structures were on fire.

Within 10 minutes, the bulk of the fire in each home had been extinguished and allowed crews to focus on the garage units. Within 20 minutes, all fire was controlled. No one was injured, but five adults, two from one home and three from another, are displaced.

As crews were working on this second alarm scene, two additional fire responses were requested within the city. PF&R was called to a possible residential fire at an address near the intersection of southeast 66 avenue and southeast duke. The caller was uncertain if the fire was the detached garage at this location or if the garage and house were on fire.

The first crews that arrived found two single story homes on fire. One of the houses had significant fires with flames on two sides of the structure.

The second home had a reduced amount of fire in the front with most fire in the back of the house. At a point, three structures were on fire and over 50 firefighters were on scene.

The fire extended to the detached garage and crews were directed to cool flames from the inside. There were no occupants.

At this time another fire was called in at the Powelhurst Gilbert neighborhood. All unassigned crews were sent, three engines, a truck and a heavy squad. Gresham Fire arrived first and reported a small external fire that would not need anything more than a single engine.

The second fire on southeast 66 avenue wound down and by the 20-minute timer, all major fire had been extinguished.

Portland Fire would like to thank Portland BOEC for their help in all three of these events. We would also like to acknowledge the assistance of Clackamas County Fire District on the second alarm fires, members of Gresham Fire and Emergency Services on the second fire that was dispatched this evening. Lastly, we would like to thank the power company for their help in this house fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.